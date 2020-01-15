A Taneytown man, Alexi Nicholas Taxiarhou, was arrested after he allegedly struck a woman with his elbow.
Taxiarhou, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, members of the Taneytown Police Department were dispatched to a Taneytown residence for a possible assault on the night of Jan. 12. A woman and a juvenile that police interviewed at the residence said that Taxiarhou had struck the woman in the face with his elbow. Police observed redness and swelling around her eye.
Police spoke to Taxiarhou, who said he had thrown the woman off of him and off of a bed earlier. Officers arrested Taxiarhou without incident, according to the statement.
Taxiarhou declined to comment when reached by phone. Court dates were scheduled for Jan. 22 and March 11, as of Wednesday, Jan. 15.