Two Taneytown women have been charged with assault after one allegedly struck the other and the other allegedly bit back.
Patricia L. Harris, 49, of the 40 block of Westview Drive, and Kayla A. McNall, 31, of the 20 block of York St., are charged with one count each of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
At about 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 16, Taneytown police responded to a home in the 40 block of Westview Drive for a 911 hangup, according to charging documents. There, they first spoke with Harris, who told police that she and McNall, who is her daughter, had gotten into an argument over money.
Harris told police that McNall had gotten in her face and that she then smacked McNall across the right side of her face with the back of her hand, according to charging documents. Harris then alleged that McNall had bitten her on the right chest in response, and allowed police to photograph the mark.
McNall had left the home after the altercation, per the charging documents, but police persuaded her to return. She then told police that Harris had slapped her while they were arguing and then began pulling her by the hair; she alleged that she had bitten Harris in self defense, to break free.
While it is not clear from charging documents or court records whether or when the two women were arrested, electronic court records do show they were both present in Carroll County District Court on Jan. 17 for an initial appearance and are due back in March.
Reached by phone on Friday, Harris declined to comment for this story. A voicemail was left on the number on record for McNall but was not returned.