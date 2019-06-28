Westminster man, Taneytown woman indicted on charges related to alleged sex abuse of minor

A Taneytown woman and a Westminster man were each indicted in the Circuit Court of Carroll County for charges related to alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
Jeremy E. Blizzard, 21, was charged June 13 with alleged sexual abuse of a minor while being a household or family member to the victim, third-degree sex offense, second-degree child abuse while being a household or family member, and second-degree assault between Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 30, 2019, in Taneytown, according to the indictment.
If convicted, Blizzard could face up to 25 years incarceration for sexual abuse of a minor, up to 10 years for third-degree sex offense, up to 15 years for second-degree child abuse, and up to 10 years and/or fines up to $2,500 for second-degree assault, the indictment read. The first three charges are classified as felonies, while the fourth is a misdemeanor.
Blizzard was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online court records.
No attorney was listed for Blizzard in online court records. A hearing is scheduled for July 19 in Carroll County Circuit Court.
April L. White, 39, was charged June 13 for conspiring with Blizzard to cause sexual abuse to a minor — with Blizzard being a household or family member to the victim, according to the indictment. Additionally, White was charged with conspiring with Blizzard to commit a third-degree sex offense upon the victim and contributing to, encouraging, causing, or tending to cause an act that rendered a minor in need of supervision, the indictment read. All of the alleged offenses occurred between Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 30, 2019, in Taneytown, police say.
If convicted, White could face up to 25 years incarceration for conspiring to cause sexual abuse to a minor, up to 10 years for conspiring to commit a third-degree sexual offense, and up to three years and/or fines up to $2,500 for contributing to the condition of a child, according to the indictment. The charges are classified as misdemeanors.
White’s warrant was served Monday, and she was initially held without bond until a Thursday bail review, after which she was released on her own recognizance, according to online court records.
White’s attorney, W. Bradley Bauhof of Finksburg, declined to comment on the case Friday. A trial is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Carroll County Circuit Court.