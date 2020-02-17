Taneytown man charged with vehicle theft after anonymous tip leads police to him

Taneytown police received an anonymous tip that Smith was driving a gray Infinity sedan while having a suspended license, charging documents state. Police drove by the residence the tipster gave them, saw the vehicle, and found the vehicle was stolen from Baltimore County, according to charging documents. Police watched Smith get in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and saw a woman get in the passenger’s side, charging documents read. The vehicle backed out of the driveway, drove toward Motter Alley, and police pulled the vehicle over, charging documents state.