Taneytown man charged with vehicle theft after anonymous tip leads police to him

A Taneytown man was charged with vehicle theft after a tipster notified police Wednesday.
Jeffrey Von Smith, 45, of the unit block of Riffles Lane, was charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and unauthorized removal of property, online court records show. He was released on $5,000 bond Thursday, court records indicate.
Taneytown police received an anonymous tip that Smith was driving a gray Infinity sedan while having a suspended license, charging documents state. Police drove by the residence the tipster gave them, saw the vehicle, and found the vehicle was stolen from Baltimore County, according to charging documents. Police watched Smith get in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and saw a woman get in the passenger’s side, charging documents read. The vehicle backed out of the driveway, drove toward Motter Alley, and police pulled the vehicle over, charging documents state.
Police detained the woman with Smith and later released her, charging documents read.
Taneytown police contacted Baltimore County Police Department, which confirmed the vehicle Smith was driving was reported stolen days ago, charging documents state.
The person who answered the phone that was listed for Smith in court records Monday said it was the wrong number. There was no attorney listed for Smith in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for April 14.