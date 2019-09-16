Case of Taneytown man who allegedly rammed truck into City Hall moved to Circuit Court

Rodney W. Davis, 55, of the unit block of Crimson Avenue, was originally charged in District Court with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, and one count each of second-degree assault, malicious destruction scheme of $1,000 in value or more, malicious destruction of property of $1,000 in value or more, and reckless endangerment, online court records show. All charges were forwarded to Circuit Court Sept. 16, according to online court records.