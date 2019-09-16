Case of Taneytown man who allegedly rammed truck into City Hall moved to Circuit Court

A Taneytown man accused of ramming his truck into City Hall after his water was cut off is scheduled to have his case heard in Carroll County Circuit Court.
Rodney W. Davis, 55, of the unit block of Crimson Avenue, was originally charged in District Court with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, and one count each of second-degree assault, malicious destruction scheme of $1,000 in value or more, malicious destruction of property of $1,000 in value or more, and reckless endangerment, online court records show. All charges were forwarded to Circuit Court Sept. 16, according to online court records.
Taneytown police arrested Davis at about 5:47 p.m. Aug. 30 when they arrived at the municipal office at 17 E. Baltimore St. and found Davis’ blue Dodge Dakota pickup “halfway into the city office" and Davis still in the driver’s seat, according to charging documents. Multiple witnesses and video footage indicated that Davis had driven into the front of building and backed up to ram it again five times.
Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz released a statement on the incident Aug. 31, calling it “nothing less than a terroristic attack," and noting that Davis could have seriously injured people had they been present in the office at the time he drove into the building.
“The instigating factor was that his water had been shut off by the city,” Wantz said on Sept. 3.
Jacob Gruentzel, an information technology assistant with the city, was running maintenance on the city servers that day when he heard “a loud crashing sound and felt the ground shake,” according to charging documents, and ran to the front of the building to see “a man in a dark blue pickup truck continuously ramming the front office.” Gruentzel returned to the server room and called 911.
Several witnesses told police they saw Davis’ pickup truck traveling west on Baltimore Street before the pickup turned right and rammed into the city office building, with one witness telling police they saw the truck “reversing and running back and forth," with the smell of burning tires and wood smoke coming from the rubble at City Hall, according to the charging documents.
Davis was arrested on the scene and taken to Carroll County Detention Center, but was released Aug. 31 after posting $250 of a $2,500 bail, according to electronic court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled for Circuit Court, online records show.
The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office did not wish to comment on the case. A call made to Davis on Monday was not immediately returned.