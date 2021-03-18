Maryland State Police: Taneytown shooting ‘may have been an accident’

The Monday shooting in Taneytown that left a 26-year-old woman wounded appears to have been accidental.
Maryland State Police spokesperson Greg Shipley told the Times via email Thursday that while MSP continues to actively investigate the shooting, “evidence and information developed at this time indicate the incident may have been an accident.”
Shipley said the family is cooperating with police and the case remains open. Charges remain a possibility depending on the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Taneytown Police Department received a call reporting an incident in the unit block of York Street in Taneytown. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm.
The suspect was said to have fled the scene, according to a Monday news release from MSP, which identified Karlie Burkindine as the woman who had been shot. She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
The suspected shooter is a juvenile, according to Maryland State Police, and is not being identified.