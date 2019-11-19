A teenager is being treated after being shot in a Taneytown home invasion early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
One suspect is in custody and police are searching for a second man wanted in connection with the incident, according to a Maryland State Police news release. Police have not identified either suspect, though charges are pending against the suspect in custody.
According to the release, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Medical staff report he is in stable condition, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Taneytown police responded to a multifamily apartment building in the unit block of East Baltimore Street for a report of a shooting, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates two men forced their way into the apartment armed with handguns, confronted the father of the 16-year-old and a young child inside, and demanded to see the 16-year-old.
One of the men hit the father in the head with a gun, according to the release, then the men forced their into a bedroom, confronting the 16-year-old. There was an “altercation,” in which the teen was shot, police said.
The two suspects then fled, police said. The child and a fourth person who had been in the home were not injured, and the father declined treatment, the release read.
Investigators identified one suspect, and troopers went to his home, where he surrendered without incident, according to the release. His residence was near the scene of the shooting.
No firearms have been recovered at this time, according to police, who have not identified a motive.
Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division and crime scene technicians continue to investigate. Taneytown police Chief Jason Etzler requested Maryland State Police conduct the investigation, and officers from the Taneytown Police Department are assisting, according to the release.