In murder case, Westminster woman jailed in West Virginia; Westminster man opposing extradition, still in Virginia

Three out of four people charged in connection with the killing of a Taneytown man are now in jails in West Virginia.
Emily R. Day, 27, of Westminster, was transferred to Eastern Regional Jail on April 30 after being arrested in Maryland by state police April 24, online records show. She is being held without bond on charges of accessory to murder, before and after the fact, in the murder of Jonathan Riddle.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a trail of blood leading to Riddle’s flaming body off of Ward Clipp Road in the area of Kabletown, West Virginia, on March 18, according to police. An autopsy found the cause of death was numerous stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled a homicide.
Day allegedly provided gloves to those accused in Riddle’s death to help them get away with a crime, according to police.
Monroe Merrell, 22, of Westminster, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case of Riddle’s murder, but is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
“[Merrell] has had several court appearances and has so far refused to waive extradition and remains in jail there,” a May 3 news release from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states.
Police expect a governor’s extradition warrant to be presented to Virginia authorities to compel Merrell’s return to Jefferson County if he does not waive extradition prior of May 18, when he is expected to face his next court appearance, the release reads.
Taneytown resident John Black III, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiring to commit first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in Eastern Regional Jail, online records indicate.
Westminster resident David Sanford Jr., 26, is being held without bond at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in West Virginia for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
The case
Charging documents state that police learned Riddle had been at Sanford’s and Day’s Westminster residence late at night March 17 to meet with Heather Grogg, 33. Her sister, Brandie Hebb, told the Times that Grogg and Riddle were friends.
In the early hours of March 18, several people arrived to the residence, including Sanford, Day, and Merrell, according to charging documents.
Day and Sanford have been in a relationship and Grogg babysat their children, Hebb said.
An informant told police they saw Merrell fighting with Riddle in Sanford’s home, before Merrell restrained Riddle and told Sanford to stab Riddle, charging documents read.
The informant said they saw Sanford stab Riddle twice in the stomach, and Riddle tried to escape but was subdued, with his feet and hands bound with a sheet, according to charging documents. He was put into a vehicle and taken to West Virginia, charging documents state.
Black was involved in transporting Riddle and said he stabbed Riddle several times, charging documents read.
“This investigation is not completed and we continue to pursue and follow up information that may lead to additional arrests in this case," Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty said in Sunday’s news release.