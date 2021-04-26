Taneytown man pleads guilty to child pornography, assault charges

A 35-year-old Taneytown man who pleaded guilty to filming a 15-year-old engaging in sexual contact and to a separate charge of assault was sentenced to a total of 10 years of prison time.
Justin Pierre Carter, of the unit block of York Street, was sentenced Friday by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stanfield to 10 years with all but 5 years suspended for each charge, to be served consecutively at the Maryland division of corrections, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Upon his release, Carter will be required to register as a sexual offender for 25 years.
On Dec. 15, 2019, Carter recorded a video of a 20-year-old having intercourse with a 15-year-old, using his cellphone to make the video, and then uploaded the video on a social media site and showed it to other individuals, according to the release.
On June 15, Taneytown Police Department officers responded to a residence in Taneytown for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Carter had forced his way into the victim’s residence without the victim’s consent, shoved the victim in the face, and pushed the victim to the ground before leaving, according to the release. Carter attempted to flee from officers when they informed him that he was under arrest for the assault.
This investigation was a coordinated effort between Westminster Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, and Taneytown Police Department under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, according to the release.
Carter’s attorney, Thomas Hickman, declined to comment.