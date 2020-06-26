Small fire put out in Taneytown church; person allegedly arrested on suspicion of arson

The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company put out a fire at Taneytown Lutheran Church on Friday morning, and a person has been arrested on suspicion of arson, a spokesperson said.
The fire company received a call for the fire at 8:27 a.m., according to Mike Glass, public information officer for the fire company. About five or six other departments were on their way, but were called away as Taneytown firefighters were able to quickly put out the small fire inside the church.
No injuries were reported.
Glass said a suspect poured a flammable substance inside the church and lit it on fire. The suspect’s connection to the church or how they got in are currently unknown.
The suspect has been taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Taneytown Police Department is handling the case. Taneytown police did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment Friday.
Glass could not say the extent of damage the fire caused but said the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the incident.