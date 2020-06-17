Taneytown man charged with home invasion, assault

A man faces charges after a Taneytown resident said he forced his way into her home, assaulted her, and stole medication, according to police.
Justin P. Carter, 34, of the unit block of Westview Drive, was charged with first-degree burglary, home invasion, second-degree assault, theft of property valued less than $100, and resisting arrest, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Taneytown police responded at about 10:34 p.m. Monday to a residence in the unit block of George Street, according to charging documents. The resident told police Carter began beating and kicking her door around 7:30 p.m., and she told him he was not welcome, charging documents state. Around 10:30 p.m., a neighbor came over to tell the woman Carter hit him in the face, charging documents read.
The woman again told Carter he was not welcome, threatened to call the police, then Carter pushed her to the ground when she tried to push him away, according to charging documents. She said Carter shoved her face multiple times and stomped on her, and after he left the woman noticed a prescription bottle containing approximately 75 oxycodone pills was missing from her home, charging documents read.
A witness corroborated the woman’s statement, and police wrote the woman had redness around her eye and cheek. The woman declined emergency medical services, charging documents state.
While police were still at George Street, someone called the police and shared Carter’s location, saying he was at a residence in the unit block of York Street talking about people he just “beat up,” according to charging documents. Police went to the apartment, tried to arrest Carter outside, but he ran back inside, charging documents read. Police chased Carter through the apartment, took him to the ground, and arrested him just before midnight, charging documents state.
Carter suggested the woman who reported him to police was trying to get him in trouble for being in the area near her residence, police wrote, and that he was “sticking up” for a friend the woman had gotten arrested previously. Carter showed police his hands, saying he had no marks on them that indicated he punched anyone, charging documents state.
There was no attorney listed for Carter in online court records as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14.