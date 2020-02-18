Taneytown woman charged with assault after allegedly threatening to slit woman’s throat

A Taneytown woman faces multiple assault charges after she allegedly cut another woman and threatened to slit her throat.
Kacey A. Holtschneider, 26, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and first-degree assault. Holtschneider was released on a $10,000 bond Tuesday.
According to the charging documents, police responded to an active fight outside a Taneytown woman’s home and found her bleeding from a cut on her foot. Holtschneider had been in a verbal disagreement with the woman that turned physical. “Several” other people were present outside the home when police arrived, the documents noted.
The victim claimed that Holtschneider walked to her yard while cursing at her and the victim poured water on Holtschneider as she approached, according to the charging documents. The victim told police that Holtschneider then went back to her house, broke something made of glass, and went back to the victim while shouting “I’m going to slit your throat.”
The victim claimed that Holtschneider ended up on top of her as she tried to hold Holtschneider’s hand with the glass away from her and the victim’s thumb got cut.
A third person joined Holtschneider in kicking the victim at one point, according to the charging documents, though no charges had been filed against that person as of Tuesday. Eventually, “someone” got Holtschneider up and allegedly hit the victim with a pogo stick and left the victim’s yard, the documents state.
Holtschneider could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and no attorney was listed for her in online court records. She has a court date scheduled for March 18.