A Taneytown man and woman face drug charges following a traffic stop.
Joshua Lee Robertson, 24, of the 2700 block of Francis Scott Key Highway, was charged with two counts possession of a controlled and dangerous substance that isn’t marijuana, three counts of possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substances and one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance being a narcotic with the intent to distribute, according to online court records. He was released Saturday after posting 10% of $5,000 bond.
Austin Hailey Robertson, 20, of the 2700 block of Francis Scott Key Hwy, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance that isn’t marijuana, one count of possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substances and one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance being a narcotic with the intent to distribute, according to online court records. She was released Saturday after posting 10% of $3,000 bond.
According to the charging documents, Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop on a car driving by Joshua Robertson with Austin Robertson in the passenger seat due to a damaged or disconnected exhaust, a damaged front bumper and a light dangling from the front fender. An MSP trooper approached the driver’s side and spoke with Joshua Robertson, who had opened the door slightly and stated that the window wasn’t operational. He said he had plans to fix the damage to the car.
With door open, the trooper noticed a clear glass vial with a green cap in the driver’s door handle pocket, containing a white rock-like substance that the officer identified as crack-cocaine. The driver grabbed an item from the driver’s side door pocket, revealing a baggie containing a large amount of gelatin capsules containing a white powder substance that the trooper identified as heroin.
The trooper placed both Joshua and Austin Robertson in handcuffs and conducted a probable cause search, during which was found: eight glass vials containing a white, rock-like substance identified by the trooper as crack-cocaine in the glove compartment; and a key lanyard in the center console with keys and a metallic pill container containing two pill fragments, one being Oxycodone Hydrochloride and the other being Methadone Hydrochloride, according to charging documents. Joshua Robertson identified the lanyard as being his.
The trooper searched Joshua Robertson and found eight glass vials containing crack-cocaine in his upper breast pocket and a cylindrical smoking device with burnt copper scrubbing material with crack-cocaine residue in his lower right jacket pocket. The trooper also searched Austin Robertson and found a single glass vial with a green cap containing crack-cocaine in her jacket pocket.
A total of 31 gelatin capsules containing heroin in the plastic bag that was seized, according to the charging documents.
Joshua Robertson and Austin Robertson have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 28. Neither could be reached for comment.