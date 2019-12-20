A Taneytown man is facing multiple felony drug charges following a search and seizure warrant.
Jacob Cameron Jorge, 24, of the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, felony community nuisance while distributing a controlled dangerous substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana over 10 grams. Jorge was released from police custody Wednesday after posting half of a $10,000 bond.
According to the statement of charges, surveillance on Jorge began on Oct. 31 during a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. Police witnessed multiple people enter Jorge’s apartment for a brief amount of time or have a short exchange with him outside his residence. After detaining several of those upon leaving Jorge’s residence, the visitors were found with baggies of what police suspected to be marijuana.
One Nov. 15, police executed a search and seizure at Jorge’s residence and recovered more than 140 grams of marijuana, $39, two iPhones, jars previously containing marijuana, a digital scale, a grinder containing suspected marijuana and a red straw containing a white residue. Jorge was arrested on Dec. 17.
No phone number for Jorge was listed on the charging documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.