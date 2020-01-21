A Frederick County man faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a relative and attempting to break into their home, court records show.
Jeremiah L. Carroll, 28, of the 11900 block of Whiskey Springs Road in Woodsboro, was charged with one count each of attempt to commit second-degree burglary, attempt to commit fourth-degree burglary, trespassing on private property, second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and second-degree burglary, according to online court records.
According to charging documents, Carroll allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim that turned violent on Jan. 11. The next day, police responded to a report of breaking and entering in progress in Taneytown to find Carroll coming out of the residence and then detained him to protect other parties involved. Police had allegedly been told that Carroll had access to weapons such as rifles and a crossbow.
Carroll told police that, on Jan. 11, he and the victim had a verbal argument in the garage, according to charging documents, then he walked out of the garage before returning, grabbing the victim by her wrists and shoving her one time. The victim lost her balance and fell backwards, hitting her head on the garage wall. Carroll left after that, according to the documents.
The victim told Carroll that she was going to call the police about the assault the day after, according to charging documents. The victim also claimed that she went to urgent care after feeling nauseous and having a headache for the rest of the day after the alleged assault.
The day after the alleged assault, Carroll returned to the victim’s house, banging on doors and windows, according to the documents. He did not leave when the victim told him to, and he only left when another person arrived.
Police noted a purple and red bruise on the victim’s right hand consistent with being grabbed, as well as a cut and a red and purple bruise around the cut on the victim’s right jaw line, according to the documents.
Carroll was released on his own recognizance Jan. 13. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 12.
Carroll declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday.