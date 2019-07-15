Taneytown man faces assault charges

A Taneytown man was arrested Friday after he allegedly committed assault.
Robert Lee Wiles Jr., 57, of the 100 block of West Baltimore Street, was charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of false imprisonment. He was held without bond as of Monday morning, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, the victim stated Wiles came home from work intoxicated and yelling at her. Wiles wrapped his arms around the victim and squeezed her tightly.
After the victim and Wiles went to bed, he woke up, got on top of the victim and began to choke her, according to the statement. Wiles moved one hand from her neck to pull the victim’s hair. Wiles was completely naked as the alleged assault occurred.
According to the statement, Wiles stated, on the phone with police, that no assault occurred.
A bail review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.