Hagerstown man charged in alleged Taneytown armed robbery, kidnapping

A Hagerstown man faces charges including kidnapping and armed robbery after he allegedly held a gun to a man’s head in Taneytown on Sunday.
Bobby G. Childers, 41, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and five charges related to firearms violations, online court records indicate. He was released on recognizance Monday.
Taneytown police responded to the area of the PNC Bank at 459 E. Baltimore Street at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of kidnapping, according to charging documents. A man waved down the police and said he’d just been held against his will and had a gun pointed at him, charging documents read. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description walking down the alley of Ash Drive at the intersection with E. Baltimore Street, detained him, and found three cellphones on him but no weapon, charging documents state.
The suspect, identified as Childers, admitted two of the phones were not his, which police returned to the men Childers took them from, according to charging documents.
A man told police he and another man were leaving home in a U-Haul truck when a 2019 Chevrolet Cruise pulled up and “boxed him in,” police wrote. Childers was in the passenger seat of the Chevy, according to the man’s account. The driver, who was known to one of the men, was identified by first name. It was not immediately clear from charging documents whether the driver was charged in the incident.
The man said Childers got out of the car, pulled a gun from his waist, pointed it at them, then walked to the passenger side of the U-Haul and placed the gun to the head of one man, demanding his cellphone, charging documents state. Childers then held the gun against the other man’s ribs and asked him if he had the money, charging documents read. The man told Childers he could get him money at the bank, so Childers removed the other man from the passenger seat of the U-Haul, got in, and told the man behind the wheel to take him to the bank, according to charging documents.
Childers held the gun toward the driver on the way there and demanded his cellphone, police wrote. Once they arrived at PNC Bank, Childers got on the phone, then the man took the keys and drove off, charging documents state. Police did not describe how Childers exited the U-Haul.
As the man fled, he flagged down random people and asked them to call 911, charging documents read. The man told police the gun Childers pointed at him was black with white letters and was in a black fabric holster with red letters, police wrote.
Maryland Gun Center confirmed for police that Childers is not to be in possession of a firearm, according to charging documents.
A call to the phone number listed for Childers in court records was not immediately returned Monday afternoon. There was no attorney listed for Childers in online court records as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.