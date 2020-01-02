A second person has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Daltile employee that occurred in Eldersburg on July 10.
Takira M. Fleming, 19, of the 2600 block of Baker Street, Baltimore, was criminally indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and conspiring to do the same Dec. 19, court records show. She was released on $100,000 bond Dec. 23, online court records indicate. While on release, Fleming is subject to GPS electronic monitoring, according to a supervision order.
Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Daltile, a flooring and wall tile company at 1470 Progress Way, at about 5:16 a.m. July 10. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office noted that .40-caliber shell casings found at the scene were tested and eventually led them to Kevron D. Walker. Walker, 20, of the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, was indicted Oct. 24 for attempted first-degree murder, conspiring to do the same, and using a firearm in commission of a violent crime. His indictment states Walker conspired with an unknown person. He is being held without bond, online court records show.
Fleming’s indictment alleges she attempted kill the victim, who was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after suffering gunshot injuries, and conspired with Walker to do so.
The maximum penalty for conviction of attempted first-degree murder is lifetime incarceration, the indictments read.
Fleming was arrested Dec. 20 in Baltimore after a Carroll County grand jury heard the facts from the investigation and issued a warrant for her arrest, according to Tim Brown, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Fleming’s court records were sealed initially and only recently became available to the public.
Based on the findings of the grand jury, Fleming was charged, according to Brown, who said Thursday he did not have further information regarding her arrest.
Walker was arrested in Baltimore with the help of the Baltimore Police Department, according to the release, and he was taken to Carroll County Detention Center.
Fleming declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday. No attorney was listed for Fleming in online court records. Walker’s attorney, Lawrence Rosenberg, declined to comment.
Fleming has a court date planned for Jan. 13 and Walker is scheduled to appear Jan. 7, online court records show.