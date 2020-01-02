Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Daltile, a flooring and wall tile company at 1470 Progress Way, at about 5:16 a.m. July 10. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office noted that .40-caliber shell casings found at the scene were tested and eventually led them to Kevron D. Walker. Walker, 20, of the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, was indicted Oct. 24 for attempted first-degree murder, conspiring to do the same, and using a firearm in commission of a violent crime. His indictment states Walker conspired with an unknown person. He is being held without bond, online court records show.