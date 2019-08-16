Vehicles broken into, one stolen in Sykesville overnight, police say

On Thursday night two vehicles were broken into and one vehicle was stolen from the Sykesville Apartments complex on Village Road, police say.
Sykesville Police Chief Michael Spaulding said Friday morning it is “very unusual for our small town to have several incidents like that in one night."
Spaudling described the stolen vehicle as a 2018 Toyota RAV4, bright blue in color. The owner last saw the vehicle when they parked it at about 7 p.m. Thursday, and saw it was missing Friday at about 7:50 a.m., according to Spaulding.
The vehicles that were broken into were unlocked and there was no damage, according to Spaulding. Nothing was taken, just “rummaged through," he said. The owners called police Friday morning, according to Spaulding.
“Please take valuables out of the inside of your vehicles, lock your cars," and don’t leave your keys in the vehicle, Spaulding said.
While on the phone, Spaulding said an officer was responding to a call for another possibly stolen vehicle on Springfield Avenue, a short distance from the apartment complex.
Although some people might view Sykesville as a quiet small town, Spaulding encouraged residents to play it safe and take precautions to prevent crime.
As the old police adage goes, Spaulding said, “If you take away the opportunity for crime, then chances are you won’t be a victim.”
The incidents are still under investigation.
This story will be updated.