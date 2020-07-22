Sykesville man charged in alleged bloody assault

A Sykesville man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly beat another man Tuesday.
Kevin W. Wilkes Jr., 29, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday, online court records show.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sykesville residence at about 10:11 p.m. and found that Wilkes had punched a man in the head numerous times, according to charging documents. Police said the man Wilkes allegedly attacked had cuts and a bloody bruise on his face and a large amount of blood on his hands, neck, arm, and clothes. He was also moderately intoxicated, police wrote.
Wilkes told police the two had argued in the kitchen, then the disagreement turned physical, charging documents state. Police said Wilkes had a bruise above his eye and was heavily intoxicated, charging documents read.
Police found a moderate pool of blood and bloody paper towels in the kitchen, according to charging documents. The injured man said the blood was his, police wrote.
Wilkes declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed for him in online court records as of Wednesday evening. There were no charges filed against the other man involved.
Wilkes has a court date set for Sept. 16.