Sykesville woman charged after allegedly biting man in fight, police say

The man told police that he was intoxicated, did not know what room he was in and urinated on Jeffers’ yoga mat earlier, which upset Jeffers, who then bit his neck, charging documents state. The man said he threw Jeffers off him and called 911, charging documents read. The man was taken to Carroll Hospital after police saw he was bleeding from a wound on the right side of his neck, and had another red mark on the left side and blood on his hands, according to charging documents.