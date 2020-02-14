Sykesville woman charged after allegedly biting man in fight, police say

A man was hospitalized and a woman was charged with second-degree assault after she allegedly bit his neck Jan. 26, police say.
Melanie B. Jeffers, 42, of Sykesville was released on $7,500 bond Jan. 26, online court records show. Court documents became available Tuesday.
Maryland State Police responded to a Sykesville residence at about 4:30 a.m. to find a man in the driveway with a bleeding neck and blood on his shirt, according to charging documents.
The man told police that he was intoxicated, did not know what room he was in and urinated on Jeffers’ yoga mat earlier, which upset Jeffers, who then bit his neck, charging documents state. The man said he threw Jeffers off him and called 911, charging documents read. The man was taken to Carroll Hospital after police saw he was bleeding from a wound on the right side of his neck, and had another red mark on the left side and blood on his hands, according to charging documents.
Jeffers told police she heard the man urinating in the other room, pulled his shirt and asked what he was doing, then the man backhanded her in the face, charging documents state. Jeffers said they “tussled” down the hallway, then she bit him to get him off of her, charging documents read. Police noticed a red mark underneath Jeffers’ right eye, near her nose, according to charging documents.
There were no criminal charges filed against the man in relation to the incident in online court records as of Thursday afternoon.
Jeffers declined to comment when reached by phone. Her attorney, William “Billy” Murphy, did not wish to comment on the record. Jeffers has a court date scheduled for March 25.