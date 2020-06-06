Sykesville man charged after allegedly hitting, choking woman

A Sykesville man was charged after he allegedly hit a woman in the face repeatedly and choked her.
Roger Shane Schaeffer, 42, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. He was released on a $1,500 bond.
According to the charging documents, Westminster police found the victim with a small cut above her right eye and swelling, with a large amount of blood on her face. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy called for medics for the victim before Westminster police arrived.
The victim told police that she and Schaeffer were drinking and began arguing. The victim claimed that Schaeffer pushed her to the ground, then choked her with both of his hands around her neck. She said Schaeffer punched her with both hands multiple times in the face and head. She was transported to Carroll County Hospital for her injuries, according to the documents.
Schaeffer has a court date scheduled for Sept. 23.
No attorney was listed for Schaeffer in online court records. No phone number was listed for Schaeffer in the charging documents.