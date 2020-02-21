Sykesville man charged after allegedly smashing vehicle window

A Sykesville man faces charges of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly grabbed someone by the shirt and smashed their vehicle’s window Feb. 13.
Justin H. Deaner, 39, of the 7400 block of Village Road, was released on his own recognizance Feb. 14, online court records show.
Sykesville police responded to Sykesville Apartments at about 7:04 p.m. Feb. 13 for a report of destruction to property, charging documents state. Police met the victim, who said he pulled into the parking lot behind Deaner’s vehicle, parked in a parking space, then Deaner smacked the back of the victim’s vehicle, charging documents read. It was not clear from the report whether Deaner struck the victim’s vehicle with another vehicle.
Deaner then smashed the driver’s-side window of the victim’s vehicle, reached through the broken window, and grabbed the victim by the shirt, shaking him “forcibly,” police said. An unknown female yelled at Deaner to leave the victim alone, then Deaner left, walked into an apartment, and appeared in a window of the residence facing the vehicle and asked the victim about his well-being, according to charging documents. The victim told police he replied that he was not OK, then Deaner laughed, charging documents state.
The window was valued at about $200, charging documents read.
When reached by phone Monday, Deaner said the victim thought Deaner bumped into his vehicle on purpose and the victim became upset.
“[The victim] verbally assaulted us and came at us in a threatening manner,” Deaner alleged.
Deaner said he overreacted and hoped both of them could learn a lesson from the experience.
No attorney was listed for Deaner in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for April 10.