Sykesville man charged after allegedly smashing vehicle window

Deaner then smashed the driver’s-side window of the victim’s vehicle, reached through the broken window, and grabbed the victim by the shirt, shaking him “forcibly,” police said. An unknown female yelled at Deaner to leave the victim alone, then Deaner left, walked into an apartment, and appeared in a window of the residence facing the vehicle and asked the victim about his well-being, according to charging documents. The victim told police he replied that he was not OK, then Deaner laughed, charging documents state.