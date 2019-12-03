A man was arrested Saturday about a week after he allegedly assaulted another man in Westminster, court records show.
Nicholas Robert Stonesifer, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released after posting 10% of a $1,000 bond after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Westminster Police Department responded to a Westminster residence on Nov. 22 to take a statement from a man who said he had been assaulted earlier by Stonesifer in the parking lot of Victory 1 on East Green Street.
The man said he and Stonesifer were arguing verbally when Stonesifer hit him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to to the ground. The victim felt significant pain in his cheek and his arm nearly an hour later, he told police. Police observed swelling in the man’s face and swelling and bruising to his hand.
Police viewed video footage of the event from a nearby security camera and observed Stonesifer, identified through Motor Vehicle Administration records, strike the man and knock him to the ground, where he landed on his hand, according to the statement.
On Nov. 23, police contacted Stonesifer in Westminster. He said that he had been at Victory 1 the previous day where he purchased a snack cake and said he talked to some good people and “lent them a hand.” He said he argued with “someone” and “lent a hand to someone who got half drunk and let something happen,” but wouldn’t answer further questions, according to the police statement.
No attorney was listed for Stonesifer in court records Tuesday. A man who answered at the phone number listed in the statement of charges said the number is not Stonesifer’s.
A court scheduling date is set for Jan. 24.