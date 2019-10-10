A Westminster woman, Gail Lynn Steinfeldt, was arrested following alleged assaults.
Steinfeldt, 61, was charged with three counts each of second-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment. She was released on $7,000 unsecured bail, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Westminster Police Department officers responded to a residence on Green Street on Oct. 9 for a reported assault. They arrived to find the two parties had separated.
They spoke to a man who said that he had heard Steinfeldt yelling in another room in conversation with a woman. When he went to check on her, Steinfeldt punched him in the chest three to four times. A fourth person then got between the two.
He did not wish for criminal charges to be pressed against Steinfeldt, according to the statement.
An officer observed no injury to the man except blood on his lip. The man said it was not a result of the incident with Steinfeldt, according to the statement.
Police spoke to the two others who were present at the time. Both said they observed Steinfeldt punch the man several times in the chest after becoming emotional and aggressive. The man who got between the two said she punched him in the chest once after he did so, according to the statement.
Officer spoke to Steinfeldt, who admitted to punching the man in the chest, officers observed that she was under the influence of alcohol, and she had alcohol in her possession, according to the statement.
An officer placed Steinfeldt under arrest on assault charges. as an officer was transporting her to the patrol vehicle, she kicked the female witness in the leg, according to the statement.
When contacted, Steinfeldt referred questions to her attorney Craig Ross, who declined to comment. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.