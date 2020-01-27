Two alleged stabbings that occurred within 24 hours of each other in nearly the same place Friday are still under investigation by the Westminster Police Department.
Westminster police continue to confer with the Carroll County Office of the State’s Attorney over whether to file additional charges in the post-midnight stabbing of a man in the 200 block of East Main Street, Capt. Scott Peter said Monday.
A 29-year-old Westminster man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter after police got a call for an assault in progress behind a residence. Buck K. Sexton Jr., 37, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Witnesses told police that Sexton, who is white, uttered racist terms in reference to the black victim.
Peter said Monday morning the victim remained in the hospital and was in stable condition.
Sexton’s bail review hearing was rescheduled to Wednesday, online court records show. He is being held with bond.
Later Friday, a second stabbing was reported in the same area at about 2:40 p.m.
Peter said police are going over the details of the investigation with a “fine-tooth comb.” The suspect remains at large, according to Peter.
The victim suffered a “superficial” injury to her waist and was not transported to the hospital, Peter said.
“We don’t believe the public is in any danger,” Peter said.
The woman who was the victim of the second stabbing told police she had witnessed the stabbing earlier that day, just after midnight.
The suspect in the afternoon incident was described as a white male, 6 foot, 1 inch tall with blue eyes, gray sweatpants, and a black shirt.
Anyone with information pertaining to either incident is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646.