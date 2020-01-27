A 29-year-old Westminster man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter after police got a call for an assault in progress behind a residence. Buck K. Sexton Jr., 37, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Witnesses told police that Sexton, who is white, uttered racist terms in reference to the black victim.