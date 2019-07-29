Apparent stabbing victim in Westminster flown to shock trauma, no arrests made

A 30-year-old man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after he was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen Friday night in the vicinity of Bishop’s Garth Apartments in Westminster, police say.
As of Monday morning, no suspects had been apprehended, a dispatcher with the Westminster Police Department said.
A fight began with a verbal argument between the victim and three males in the area of the apartment complex, according to the Westminster Police dispatcher. The victim was punched in the face, then the suspects left the area, according to police.
The victim later confronted the group on South Bishop Street and was stabbed in the lower part of this abdomen, police said. Police were called to the scene about 8:17 p.m.
The “small, non-threatening puncture wound” may have been caused by a board with a nail in it, according to a Facebook post by the Westminster Police Department. Police said Monday the weapon is unknown and no suspects have been apprehended.
The victim was flown to shock trauma and received stitches, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646.