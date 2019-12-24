Mount Airy police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning of Christmas Eve.
According to Mount Airy Police Chief Douglas Reitz, a male was stabbed once in the chest area at about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Prospect Road.
Although the victim is alive and conscious, he has not been cooperative with police in their investigation, according to Reitz. But police do believe the victim and the stabber had some kind of connection and it wasn’t a random act, Reitz said.
The police are still investigating the incident. If anyone has any further information regarding the stabbing, they can call Mount Airy police at 301-703-1375.