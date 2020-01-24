A man stabbed a Westminster resident twice in the abdomen after threatening to hang him and using a racist term early Friday morning, police say.
Maryland State Police flew a 29-year-old Westminster man to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after police got a call for an assault in progress the 200 block of E. Main St. at about 12:22 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Peter of the Westminster Police Department. The victim is in stable condition, Peter said Friday morning.
Buck K. Sexton Jr., 37, faces charges of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to Peter. More charges might be filed after police consult with the Carroll County Office of the State’s Attorney, Peter said.
Sexton is being held without bond, online court records show. He has North Carolina identification but no fixed address, according to Peter.
Sexton allegedly stabbed the victim with a straight-edge, “fixed blade” knife when the victim arrived at the residence, according to Peter. The altercation occurred in the back yard, underneath stairs leading up to an apartment, Peter said.
“It appears Mr. Sexton was there waiting for the victim," Peter said. “We’re not exactly sure what caused the assault at this time.”
The victim and a witness were holding down Sexton when police arrived, according to Peter. Sexton suffered a head injury, though Peter did not know how. Police suspect Sexton and the victim knew each other, Peter noted.
According to charging documents, Westminster police arrived to find the victim bleeding from two cuts in the right side of his rib cage, to which police applied a bandage. A witness told police Sexton stabbed the victim and police took the knife upon arriving, the documents state.
Police say they learned Sexton had been waiting under the staircase at the rear of the residence, holding a wooden stick in his hand. A man on the second floor yelled at Sexton, asking what he was doing, to which Sexton allegedly replied, “Why don’t you come down here and find out. I’m hang me a n—,” the charging documents read.
Sexton is white and the victim is black, according to charging documents.
The victim and a witness then walked toward the rear of the building and Sexton struck the victim with the stick, then took a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim, according to charging documents. The two continued fighting, fell to the ground, and Sexton suffered an injury to his forehead, charging documents read.
Sexton was taken to Carroll Hospital for his head injury, and on the way he allegedly said, “I hope I killed that n—.”
It was not immediately clear Friday morning whether hate crime charges were being considered.
Peter said the stabbing was unusual for Westminster.
“We don’t have a whole lot of violence, period," he said. "We don’t have too many stabbings now. It’s out of the ordinary.”
Sexton has a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday, according to online court records. No attorney information for Sexton was listed online.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene, according to spokesperson Tim Brown.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646.