Westminster man, woman charged with stealing $15K worth of items from home

A Westminster man and woman were charged with theft for allegedly stealing from the home they were welcomed into when they were homeless.
Tonya N. Snow, 33, of the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, and Trinell L. Mitchell, 36, of the unit block of Houck Road, each face charges of theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 and conspiring to do the same, according to online court documents. Warrants for their arrest were issued June 15, but Mitchell’s was not served until July 16 and Snow’s was served July 1, online court documents show. Snow was released on $2,000 bond July 1 and Mitchell was released on $2,500 bond July 16, according to online court documents.
According to the application for statement of charges, the victim told Manchester Police that Mitchell and Snow came to her home May 30 so Snow could get her hair styled, then the couple asked if they could stay the night because they are homeless. The victim was previously acquainted with Mitchell and “felt bad for the couple” so they were allowed to stay two nights, departing June 1 at approximately 4 p.m., according to the statement. The report does not say where the home is located. The victim contacted police June 6.
After Mitchell and Snow left, the victim noticed items were missing, including a laptop, hand tools, diamond plated trailer fenders, a watch, a gold diamond ring, clothing, purses, and sunglasses totaling $15,191, according to the statement. The victim’s fiancé was away at the time of the theft, and as he was on his way home he saw a trailer he loaned to Mitchell and Snow in an AutoZone parking lot. According to the statement, he contacted Mitchell and Snow to ask why the trailer was there and when the couple met him they brought the Dell laptop and bag of hand tools they took from the victim’s home, and admitted to taking other items, according to the statement.
The victim tried to get Mitchell and Snow to return the property, but they would not, so she filed charges, according to the statement.
No phone numbers were listed for Snow or Mitchell, and no attorney information for either was listed in online court documents. Carroll District Court dates are scheduled for Sept. 4 for Snow and Sept. 11 for Mitchell.