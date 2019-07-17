Westminster man, woman charged with stealing $15K worth of items from home

After Mitchell and Snow left, the victim noticed items were missing, including a laptop, hand tools, diamond plated trailer fenders, a watch, a gold diamond ring, clothing, purses, and sunglasses totaling $15,191, according to the statement. The victim’s fiancé was away at the time of the theft, and as he was on his way home he saw a trailer he loaned to Mitchell and Snow in an AutoZone parking lot. According to the statement, he contacted Mitchell and Snow to ask why the trailer was there and when the couple met him they brought the Dell laptop and bag of hand tools they took from the victim’s home, and admitted to taking other items, according to the statement.