The two them took the fight outside, where Snead tried to strangle the woman three times, holding on for a few seconds each time, the victim told police, according to the statement. The woman tried to defend herself by hitting Snead, kicked him in the face, and sprayed his face with pepper spray. Snead tried to take the woman’s phone when she dialed 911 then ran off when she started talking to the dispatcher on the line, the statement reads.