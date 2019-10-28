A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly punched and tried to strangle a woman in the Westminster Walmart parking lot Oct. 19.
Dustin L. Snead, 22, of the unit block of Winchester Avenue, was arrested Oct. 21 and released on recognizance Oct. 22, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of charges, a woman said she and Snead were arguing in a vehicle parked in the lot at 280 Woodward Road when Snead took her car key and they began fighting over it. The woman told police Snead punched her in her arms several times, threw the key out the window, then grabbed the woman when she tried to climb out the window to get the key, according to the statement.
The two them took the fight outside, where Snead tried to strangle the woman three times, holding on for a few seconds each time, the victim told police, according to the statement. The woman tried to defend herself by hitting Snead, kicked him in the face, and sprayed his face with pepper spray. Snead tried to take the woman’s phone when she dialed 911 then ran off when she started talking to the dispatcher on the line, the statement reads.
Westminster police arrived around 12:43 a.m. and saw the victim had red scratches on her neck, and on the ground around the vehicle were articles of clothing, broken glass from what appeared to be a change jar, key chains, and other small items, according to the statement. Westminster police and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for Jenkins, but did not find him that day, the statement reads.
No phone number was listed in court records for Snead. A representative of the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Snead, declined to comment. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 18.