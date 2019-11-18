A Gwynn Oak man stands accused of rape and assault after he allegedly had sex with a woman in Westminster on Saturday.
Raheem A. Smith, 19, of the 1700 block of Langford Road, has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of 11 a.m. Monday, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, Smith, the victim, and the victim’s boyfriend were smoking marijuana together at a Westminster residence when the woman became dizzy and fell down. Smith and the victim’s boyfriend took her upstairs and put her to bed fully clothed, according to the statement. Smith and the victim’s boyfriend went downstairs, smoked, and the boyfriend fell asleep, the statement reads.
The boyfriend later went upstairs, found a condom wrapper on the floor, and encountered the victim completely naked on the bed, according to the statement. He tried to wake her but she was unresponsive and had redness and bruising on her body, the statement reads. Her pupils were constricted, which is a sign of opiate use, according to the statement. The boyfriend sprayed her face with water from the shower head, and when she started speaking she complained of soreness “all over” and said Smith had sex with her, according to the statement.
The boyfriend confronted Smith, then Smith “smacked” him in the face and left the residence, the statement reads. When the boyfriend went to the victim’s purse to grab her cell phone to call police, he saw five bottles of the victim’s prescription medication were missing, according to the statement.
A K-9 of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office found Smith at about 2:36 a.m. hiding behind a vehicle on Thomas Lane, the statement reads.
The victim was taken to the hospital to undergo a sexual assault forensic exam, according to the statement. She had bruising on her upper arms, abrasions on her right thigh, and there was evidence of “further trauma," the statement reads.
Smith was interviewed at Westminster Police Department at about 5:30 a.m. and accused the victim’s boyfriend of bringing the woman downstairs naked, inviting Smith to have sex with her for money, the statement reads. Smith said he had video of this incident, but the officer interviewing him did not ask him any questions regarding this claim, according to the statement.
After the victim was examined, Smith was taken to central booking, the statement reads.
A bail review hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. No attorney information was listed for Smith in online court records.