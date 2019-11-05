A Sykesville man faces 10 charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as accessing the images from his place of employment at Parkville Family Dentistry in Baltimore County, police say.
Adam V. Slatniske, 28, of the 5400 block of Mineral Hill Road, was charged with five counts of promoting/distributing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography, according to online court records. He was being held without bond as of 9:30 Tuesday morning. Slatniske has a bail review hearing scheduled for 11 a.m.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was sparked by a tip made to the CyberTip Line of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Slatniske possessed and shared multiple images of child pornography through a social network service, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
Slatniske was arrested at his home Monday morning by detectives with the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center, with assistance from members of the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the release.
The incident is still under investigation, though currently there is no indication Slatniske was producing child pornography, the release states.
No attorney information was listed for Slatniske in online court records.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. J. Moore at 410-386-3642 or jmoore@carrollcountymd.gov.
This story will be updated.