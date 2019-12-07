A Westminster man was charged with assault after an alleged altercation at the Boston Inn in Westminster on Monday.
Ryan Buchman Singer, 35, of the 1600 block of Old Westminster Pike, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance following a bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Boston inn in Westminster on Dec. 2 for a reported assault. On arrival, they knocked on the door and Singer answered. A woman was also in the room and troopers separated the two in order to interview them.
Singer told police that the two had argued verbally earlier. He said he did not hit the woman. Police observed a smell of alcohol on his breath and dried blood on his lip and a bruise near his eye. He said he had been in a fight the previous evening, according to the statement.
The woman told a trooper that Singer is violent when drinking and had punched a bathroom mirror and a wall. A trooper observed a broken mirror in the room. The woman said Singer threw her against the wall, causing her head to strike a hard edge. He then threw her and grabbed her neck, while yelling threats, she told police, according to the statement.
The trooper observed a swollen lump on the woman’s head, bruises on her arms and scratches on her neck, which appeared to be new, according to the statement.
Singer could not be immediately reached for comment at the number listed in court records. No court scheduling dates were available as of 5 p.m. Friday. He was being represented by Carroll County’s Office of the Public Defender, according to electronic court records.