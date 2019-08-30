Westminster man arrested after allegedly head-butting, threatening woman with knife

A Westminster man faces an assault charge after allegedly head-butting a woman and threatening her with a knife.
Anthony Michael-James Simon, 31, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27 and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
Westminster Police responded to a possible assault and met with Simon, who told them he had lost his job earlier in the day and gotten into a verbal argument with a woman after that, according to the statement of probably cause. Police say Simon said he used a broken kitchen knife to cut a mattress, but that there was no physical assault. The woman said Simon threatened to “slit her throat,” and then physically assaulted her by way of head-butting her and also grabbing her arm, according to the statement.
Simon posted $5,000 bond and was released on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to electronic court records.
When reached by phone, Simon declined to comment.