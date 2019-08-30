Westminster man arrested after allegedly head-butting, threatening woman with knife

Westminster Police responded to a possible assault and met with Simon, who told them he had lost his job earlier in the day and gotten into a verbal argument with a woman after that, according to the statement of probably cause. Police say Simon said he used a broken kitchen knife to cut a mattress, but that there was no physical assault. The woman said Simon threatened to “slit her throat,” and then physically assaulted her by way of head-butting her and also grabbing her arm, according to the statement.