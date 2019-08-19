‘Shop with a Cop’ prepares students for school year with help of most officers ever; donations still needed

More than 150 Carroll County students will go back to school carrying backpacks stuffed with school supplies, thanks to police officers who volunteered to “shop” with students last week at Dutterer’s Park and community members who made donations.
The Shepherd’s Staff, a nonprofit Christian outreach center serving those in need in Carroll County, along with Westminster Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, partnered Aug. 12 for the fourth annual Shop with a Cop event, which gives children the chance to receive free school supplies with the help of local police, according to a release from The Shepherd’s Staff. Shop with a Cop is part of The Shepherd’s Staff’s Back-To-School Program, the release states.
“We are just thrilled with the success of the Shop with a Cop event,” Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff, said in the release. “Each year, we build on the success of the previous year, and the event just gets better and better. This event is a great supplement to our Back-to-School Program, and we thoroughly enjoy working with the Westminster Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office each year.”
After the “shopping” concluded, youngsters enjoyed free shaved ice and ice cream from Kona Ice of Carroll County and The Cow, plus free food and drinks, according to the release. Spa at West Main stylists provided free haircuts while DJ Mobile Music Machine (Doug Abbott), and DJ Crazy Dave (Dave Reese) played tunes to get the kids dancing, the release states.
“More police officers than ever volunteered their time this year and we appreciate their involvement immensely. We understand how busy they are, and the fact that they take time out of their personal schedules to attend this event each year is so heartwarming. Watching them interact with the children and families is the highlight of our summer," Meadows said in the release.
“We are extremely grateful for everyone else who helped make this day so special as well — the volunteers and the vendors who donate their time and resources help make the Shop with a Cop event even better," she said.
Those who would like to donate to the Back-To-School Program, which serves more than 1,300 Carroll County students annually, can contact info@shepstaff.org or go to www.shepstaff.org for more information, the release states.
The Shepherd’s Staff is in need of the following supplies for students: 1-inch binders, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks (especially college ruled), loose leaf paper (wide and college ruled), pocket folders with and without brads, pack of dividers, 3x5 index cards, glue sticks, 3x3 sticky notes, earbud headphones, flash drives, pens (blue, black and red ink), jumbo pencils for kindergarten and Pre-K, jumbo crayons for kindergarten and Pre-K, colored pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, block erasers, scissors, pencil pouches, new or gently used clothing for Pre-K through post-secondary students, monetary donations to purchase new shoes.