Baltimore man facing charges after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Westminster

A man told Maryland State Police he and a woman had been doing work on his house late on April 16, she left on foot, then at about 1 a.m. on April 17, he drove to a nearby residence looking for her, charging documents read. When the man arrived to the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike, he saw Branch exit a residence and fire two to three rounds from a handgun at the man’s truck, charging documents state. The man drove away and reported the incident to police in the morning, charging documents read.