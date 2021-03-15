Police investigating shooting in Taneytown, second in Carroll County in less than a week

Maryland State Police and Taneytown police are investigating a Monday shooting in Taneytown.
There is no active risk at the scene, Sgt. Dale Smith from the Westminster MSP barrack said Monday afternoon. Neither Smith nor a representative from the Taneytown Police Department could confirm anything more as of 3:30 p.m.
The shooting is the second in less than a week in Carroll County.
On Thursday, Westminster Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hobbits Lane after receiving a welfare check call.
Officers discovered William Skillin, 46, deceased at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflected gunshot wound, in a vehicle located in the garage and Mary Skillin, 39, in a second vehicle, injured from a gunshot wound, according to the news release.
Mary Skillin was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Maj. Pete D’Antuono, of the Westminster Police Department, said Monday afternoon that Mary Skillin is stable, but remains in critical condition. He said there were no other updates on the investigation.
