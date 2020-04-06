Man in ‘stable’ condition after police-involved shooting in Westminster on Friday

A man who was shot by police in Westminster on Friday after allegedly raising a rifle at them was in stable condition, police said Monday morning.
The man was identified as Thomas Charles Henson, 29, of Westminster. He was shot three times, according to police.
Following the incident Friday, medics took Henson to the Carroll County Agricultural Center, where he was flown out by helicopter for further medical attention.
Five officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to East Green Street in Westminster a few minutes after 5 p.m. Friday in response to reports of a man walking on the railroad tracks with a rifle. When officers spoke to him, at some point in the conversation, he raised the rifle at them, and officers fired their weapons, police said.
The Maryland State Police is leading the instigation. It is procedure for MSP to take lead on an investigation where a Westminster officer is involved in a shooting.
Chief Thomas Ledwell of the Westminster Police Department said Monday that MSP has requested that his department not release the names of the officers involved before they have been interviewed.
There were no further updates on the investigation as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.