A Westminster man was arrested after allegedly striking a woman repeatedly with an open hand.
Thomas William Shifflett, 59, is charged with second-degree assault and was being held without bond, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster police responded to a residence for a report of an assault in the early morning of Oct. 2. A woman told police Shifflett had yelled and cursed at her and then slapped her in the face several times with an open hand “as hard as he could.” The officer observed that she had redness and apparent puffiness on the left side of her face, according to the statement.
The woman said she kicked him to get away and that Shifflett then kicked her in the stomach, according to the statement. The woman noted that she had given birth approximately a week and a half prior to the incident.
When police went to Shifflett’s residence and located him, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was noted. Shifflett allegedly told the the officers he had unscrewed the light bulbs in the room and pushed the woman, but that he could not be sure if he had hit her because all the lights were out, according to the statement.