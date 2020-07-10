Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect who allegedly stole vehicle, assaulted relative

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of assault, stealing a vehicle and displaying a handgun at a stop light, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Kevin Michael Gardner, 38, is accused of assaulting a family member and taking their vehicle without permission in the 5200 block of Stone Mill Court, Sykesville, where deputies responded Wednesday at about 6:51 p.m., the release states.
At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a road rage complaint. The victim told police while they were stopped at a red light in the area of the 1300 block of Liberty Road, Gardner pulled up in the stolen vehicle next to them and displayed a handgun, according to the release. The victim got the vehicle’s registration number at the next traffic light, which allowed police to confirm it was the same one stemming from the earlier alleged assault and theft in Sykesville, the release states.
Gardner drove toward Baltimore County and the stolen vehicle was eventually recovered in Baltimore City, according to police. Gardner, however, is still missing.
The Sheriff’s Office has active warrants for Gardner, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Gardner’s location is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900, the toll free anonymous TIPS Hotline 1-888-399-8477, or email at tipshotline@carrollcountymd.gov.