Man arrested, charged with armed robbery at Westminster gas station

The suspect, identified later as Sheard, opened the car door, placed his hand inside his jacket pocket, said he had a gun, and threatened to kill the man, the statement reads. Sheard “jutted the pocket of the sweatshirt” in a way that made it seem like he had a gun, according to the statement. The victim insisted he did not have any money and Sheard walked away, got into a gold Chevrolet Blazer driven by a woman, and left the gas station, the statement reads.