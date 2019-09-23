Man arrested, charged with armed robbery at Westminster gas station

A Jarrettsville man faces felony robbery charges after he allegedly attempted to rob a man who didn’t have any cash at a Westminster gas station Sept. 20, police say.
Ronald L. Sheard, 21, of the 1800 block of Twin Oak Road, was charged with armed robbery and two counts of robbery and was being held without bond as of 11 a.m. Sept. 23, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, the victim was in his vehicle at the Citgo station at 8 Sullivan Ave., about to pump gas, when a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt came up to the passenger side door and demanded money at about 10:30 p.m. The victim said he had no money other than change in the console, according to the statement.
The suspect, identified later as Sheard, opened the car door, placed his hand inside his jacket pocket, said he had a gun, and threatened to kill the man, the statement reads. Sheard “jutted the pocket of the sweatshirt” in a way that made it seem like he had a gun, according to the statement. The victim insisted he did not have any money and Sheard walked away, got into a gold Chevrolet Blazer driven by a woman, and left the gas station, the statement reads.
The victim followed in his car and used the camera on his cell phone to record the Blazer to capture its license plate, then called police, according to the statement. Police found the vehicle in the area of Bishop Garth Apartments and, as an officer approached, the vehicle slowed and Sheard jumped out, the statement reads. Police arrested the driver, for whom charges have not been filed, according to the statement.
A K9 officer led police to a residence in the 300 block of Church Street, in which two male residents said Sheard ran into their home and was hiding in the basement, the statement reads. The residents, initially reluctant to talk, said they had seen Sheard before but he did not live there, according to the statement. Sheard then surrendered under police orders, the statement reads.
Police arrested Sheard, who was then identified by the man he allegedly tried to rob, according to the statement. Video cameras at the gas station also recorded the incident, the statement reads. Police did not find any weapons in the Blazer, according to the statement.
No attorney was listed for Sheard in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 22.