Baltimore man charged with intent to distribute drugs in Westminster

A Baltimore man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs after being arrested Aug. 16 following a traffic stop in Westminster.
Khalil Sadiq Shaheed, 26, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, according to electronic court records.
At around 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 16, a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy sitting at the traffic light, facing east, at the intersection of Md. 140 and Malcolm Drive in Westminster saw a blue Acura driving west pass by on the opposite side of the road with highly tinted windows, according to charging documents.
Unable to see into the vehicle at all under the illumination at the intersection, the deputy believed the windows to be tinted beyond the 35 percent allowed by Maryland law, according to charging documents, and so the deputy made a U-turn to follow the vehicle.
While following the vehicle, the Acura allegedly changed lanes erratically and after making a left hand turn onto Englar Road, was driving between lanes, “the dotted white lines were in the middle of vehicle," according to charging documents.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over, asked the driver, later identified as Shaheed, for his license and registration and then called for another deputy with a drug sniffing dog to come to the scene, according to charging documents. When it arrived, the dog unit alerted to the presence of drugs while scanning the exterior of the vehicle, according to charging documents, and it was noted that the dog was not trained to alert to the small of marijuana.
A search by police of the vehicle turned up four cellphones, according to charging documents, while a search by police of Shaheed’s person uncovered a plastic bag containing 29 smaller bags, the smaller bags allegedly containing suspected cocaine.
After being read his Miranda rights, Shaheed allegedly told police that he sold “soft,” that is, powdered cocaine, for $5 a baggie and “hard,” or crack cocaine, for $10 a baggie, according to charging documents.
Shaheed was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking but was released later that day after posting $7,000 in bail, according to electronic court records. He is due back in court for a hearing on Sept. 18.
Calls placed to the number on record for Shaheed, and his attorney as indicated by electronic court records, Andrew Clayton White, of Baltimore, were not returned.