An employee of Performance Foodservice in New Windsor was charged with issuing a threat of mass violence after police responded to a threat directed at the business Monday.
Tyree A. Seymore, 27, faces charges of issuing a threat of mass violence, arson threat, telephone misuse and making a false statement/destructive device, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Seymore was arrested Tuesday morning in Baltimore County, police said.
Deputies responded to 1333 Avondale Road at about 5:23 p.m. Monday for a report of a threat, according to the release. Police did not specify what type of threat and did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Police deemed the threat not credible after K-9 teams from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshall searched the facility, the release states.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” police temporarily shut down roadways surrounding the business, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
A Monday night news release stated there were no injuries.
A call for comment to Performance Foodservice Maryland, a food service distributor listed online at the Avondale Road address, was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.