Man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, other charges, for 2020 stabbing in Westminster

A Carroll County jury on Thursday found 38-year-old man guilty of attempted first-degree murder and related charges stemming from a 2020 stabbing.
Buck Kody Sexton Jr. was also found guilty of first-degree assault and two counts of using a deadly weapon following the four-day jury trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life plus six years, according to a statement from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office announcing the conviction.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, according to electronic court records. Sexton has been detained at the Carroll County Detention Center since his arrest on Jan. 24, 2020.
Witnesses reported that, on that night, Sexton ambushed the victim in the 200 block of East Main Street around 12:22 a.m., according to the state’s attorney’s office. The victim was stabbed three times — once in the arm, and twice in the abdomen — and was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.
Sexton had been waiting under a staircase at the rear entrance to an apartment, holding a wooden stick in his hand, according to charging documents.
When the victim an a witness walked toward the rear of the building, Sexton struck the victim with the stick, then took a knife out of his pocket and stabbed him, according to charging documents. The two continued fighting and Sexton suffered a head injury when he fell to the ground.
“I want to take the time to thank the members of the community that came forward in this case without whom a conviction would not have been possible and without hesitation I can say that Westminster is a safer place because of them,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer J. Brady, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.