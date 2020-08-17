Manchester man charged with sex offenses after allegedly touching two children

A Manchester man faces sex offense charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two girls, one of whom was as young as 8 years old at the time, according to a police report.
Matthew C. Davis, 46, of the 3300 block of View Ridge Court, was charged with third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor – continuing course of conduct, and two counts each of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, online court records show. He was released on recognizance Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received referrals from Child Protective Services Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 regarding two children being sexually assaulted by Davis, according to charging documents.
One girl said Davis touched her genital area over and under her clothing “a lot” of times, possibly 10, though the child was unsure, charging documents state. She said the abuse started in 2019, when she was 8 years old, and continued into 2020 police wrote.
Another girl, whose age was not identified in the charging documents, said Davis touched her buttocks over her clothing twice at a gathering, according to charging documents.
A warrant for Davis’ arrest was issued Aug. 13 and served Aug. 14. The charging documents did not explain why several months lapsed between the referral from CPS and Davis’ arrest.
Davis’ attorney did not return a call for comment Monday. Davis did not immediately return a voicemail asking for comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.