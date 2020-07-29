Police suspect Union Bridge man sexually abused 14-year-old over 300 times, documents state

A Union Bridge man allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl daily since September, leading investigators to estimate the abuse occurred more than 300 times, charging documents revealed Wednesday.
Larry F. Fincham, 58, was charged Tuesday with one count each of sex abuse of a minor and sex abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office learned Monday that Child Protective Services (CPS) received a report that said Fincham had been sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, according to charging documents. A Sheriff’s Office detective and a CPS investigator interviewed the child outside her residence in Carroll County on Monday, when the child said the abuse occurred on a daily basis, charging documents read. The child said she had been afraid of getting in trouble if she reported the abuse and her family depends on Fincham for financial support, charging documents state.
Police directed Fincham to separate himself from the child and he agreed to be interviewed Tuesday at the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center in Westminster, the detective wrote. In the interview, Fincham admitted to the abuse and said it occurred every day since Sept. 19, 2019, when the child was then 13 years old, according to charging documents.
If the child’s and Fincham’s statements about the abuse occurring daily since September are true, the detective wrote, then the abuse occurred more than 300 times.
In another case involving the child and Fincham, a caller reported Sept. 13, 2019, that they had seen sexual abuse occur, police wrote. All parties were interviewed then, but the investigation did not find that abuse had occurred and no charges were filed, charging documents read. On Tuesday, Fincham told investigators that an eyewitness report of abuse from Sept. 19 was true.
There was no attorney listed for Fincham in online court records as of late Wednesday morning. He has a bail review hearing scheduled for Thursday and a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.