Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman in face

A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly hit a woman in the face multiple times.
George Edward Seal, 55, of the 200 block of Frock Road, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of intoxicated endangerment. He was released on a $2,500 bond Wednesday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Seal allegedly elbowed a woman in her face about four times. When she threatened to call the police, he allegedly punched her in the face.
When confronted by police, according to the statement, Seal not only admitted to hitting the victim, but also admitted to being intoxicated from drinking for about 10 days. After being placed under arrest, Seal allegedly said to the officer, “Man this is just a misdemeanor, I can beat this.”
A court date for Seal is scheduled for Sept. 25. No attorney was listed for him in electronic court records.