In the video, police could see a black passenger vehicle arrive at the owner’s home at about 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 7, and a man and a woman exited the vehicle, according to charging documents. The homeowner identified the man and woman in the video as Schwartz and Howes. The owner told police they knew Schwartz and Howes, having loaned the pair the black Nissan Sentra they were allegedly seen driving in the security camera footage.