A woman and a man from New Windsor are both being held without bond after being charged with burglary.
Sheri Lea Schwartz, 52, and Timothy Wayne Howes, 32, of the 700 block of S. Springdale Road are charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling, fourth-degree burglary with intent to commit theft, theft of a value between $100 and $1,500, malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, and trespassing, according to electronic court records. The first- and third-degree burglary charges are felonies.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police responded Dec. 12 to a home on the 3000 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster for a report of a burglary and met with the homeowner, who showed police video footage of his home on Dec. 7.
In the video, police could see a black passenger vehicle arrive at the owner’s home at about 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 7, and a man and a woman exited the vehicle, according to charging documents. The homeowner identified the man and woman in the video as Schwartz and Howes. The owner told police they knew Schwartz and Howes, having loaned the pair the black Nissan Sentra they were allegedly seen driving in the security camera footage.
In the charging documents, police describe alleged actions by Howes and Schwartz: entering a fenced area marked with “no trespassing” signs and setting items down at the fence gate before moving them to the back of the vehicle and then driving away.
Around the side of the victim’s home, police found a door with damage around the frame, so that it appeared to have been forced open, according to charging documents. The homeowner told police that there were items missing — an orange and white Sithl chainsaw and three vehicle batteries — with an estimated total value of about $740.
An arrest warrant was issued for both Howe and Schwartz on Dec. 12, according to electronic court records, but Howe was apparently already in police custody. The warrant for Schwartz was served on Jan. 6.
Both Schwartz and Howe are currently being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records. Schwartz has a hearing scheduled in Carroll County District Court for Feb. 4, and Howes has one scheduled for Feb. 7. No attorney was listed for either.