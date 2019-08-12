Q&A: Manchester Valley High graduate Julian Schoming releases his first EP

A: The first step was finding four songs from my repertoire that seemed to fit together well. I then wrote the arrangements for all of them, the immersive process of deciding instrumentation and writing the parts for the instruments included. After the producer and engineer of the album, Jarred Hahn, and I created scratch demos of the songs to record along with in the studio, we began recording everyone. The drums, piano and bass were all recorded together in order to get a nice organic rhythm section for everyone else to play over. We then recorded horns and strings separately. Throughout this time, we had multiple vocal sessions in order to get the right vocal take for each song. After having everything recorded, we spent countless hours mixing and mastering. We were doing all of this while in our senior year at Berklee, so we each had our own studies to focus on at the the same time. This is why it took us a whole year to complete the entire process.